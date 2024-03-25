6 Browns Fighting For Their Jobs After Free Agency
Added depth makes it tough for these 6 Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
5. Pierre Strong, Running Back/Kick Returner
Just as the punt returner has his job threatened by the addition, so too does the top kick returner from 2023. Cleveland had hardly any returns last season, as they fielded and ran back just 11 kicks all year. The primary returner was Pierre Strong, who had 200 yards on eight returns. The sample size was small but Strong had a healthy average of 25 yards per attempt and had the longest return of 36 yards.
In addition to his role as a kick returner, Strong spent the majority of the season as the No. 3 running back behind Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt. Strong, a late addition from the New England Patriots, had 291 yards and a touchdown on 63 attempts. He also added 47 yards on five receptions.
The numbers don’t jump out but he provided the Browns with a solid change of pace back. Strong had an excellent speed burst and had a 41-yard reception and 40-yard run under his belt.
Just as his role as a returner is threatened, so too is this role by Nyheim Hines. The former fourth-round pick is known as an excellent receiver out of the backfield and offers plenty of speed as well. He can easily find himself as the primary third-down back as well as the change of pace back, making it tough for Strong to find a spot on the team in 2024.