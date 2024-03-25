6 Browns Fighting For Their Jobs After Free Agency
Added depth makes it tough for these 6 Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
4. David Bell, Wide Receiver
In 2022, the Browns had just decided to move on from Jarvis Landry, who was one of the more popular players the team has had since returning to the league in 1999. Amari Cooper was set to take over as the WR1 but they needed help around him. That led to David Bell being added in the third round of the NFL Draft and he immediately drew comparisons to Landry.
Those comparisons weren’t fair to Bell, especially since they weren’t similar players. The only true similarity was they each had slow times in the 40-yard dash and sure hands. But Bell wasn’t the same hard-nosed player who could constantly find openings against zone coverage.
As a rookie, he did show he could create separation against man coverage but his numbers were modest. Bell had 214 yards on 24 receptions which is an average of just 8.9 yards per catch. In 2023, he saw fewer targets thanks to the addition of Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman. He did more with those opportunities though, hauling in 14 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Bell even converted a couple of clutch fourth-down plays as well.
Heading into year three, he now finds himself in a tough spot. Jerry Jeudy was added in the offseason and Bell is now fifth on the depth chart behind Cooper, Jeudy, Moore, and Tillman. He’s not guaranteed to stay there either, especially if any rookies are added in the draft — or as an undrafted free agent.