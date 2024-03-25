6 Browns Fighting For Their Jobs After Free Agency
Added depth makes it tough for these 6 Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
3. Siaki Ika, Defensive Tackle
One of two selections in the third round last year, Siaki Ika was greeted with a lot of excitement among the fan base. Cleveland was abysmal against the run in 2022 and selecting Ika meant they would have a 335-pound nose tackle out there clogging lanes.
The problem is that Ika was being praised due to name recognition and some concerns were being overlooked — primarily, a lack of athleticism that hindered him as a rookie. Despite dropping roughly 20 pounds before the NFL Combine, Ika still tested lower than nearly every other defensive tackle in Indianapolis. This was shrugged off since he was simply a space-eater but size alone isn’t enough in the NFL.
This was proven as Ika hardly saw the field as a rookie. It took multiple injuries for him to get a shot and he ended up making just three appearances all year. He also finished without a single statistic as he recorded no tackles at all.
Perhaps Ika will make a leap in year two, but it won’t be easy for him to see the field. Cleveland retained both Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris while also signing Quinton Jefferson. Throw in Dalvin Tomlinson and it’s suddenly a crowded room and Ika isn’t even a lock to make the team.
His draft status will give him the edge over any late-round picks or undrafted free agents but he’s not going to be handed a spot. And even then, he’s the fifth option at best.