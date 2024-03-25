6 Browns Fighting For Their Jobs After Free Agency
Added depth makes it tough for these 6 Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
2. Jerome Ford, Running Back
When the Browns lost Nick Chubb for the season, they went out and re-signed Kareem Hunt, who had been with the team for four years. Hunt replaced Chubb for a stretch in 2020 and finished with 841 yards rushing, 304 receiving, and 11 total touchdowns. This time, however, he served as a short-yardage and goal-line back while Jerome Ford handled the majority of the work.
A former fifth-round pick in his second season, Ford put up decent numbers. He had 813 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.0 yards per attempt. He added another 319 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver, proving to be a capable back.
Having said that, he’s best utilized as a change of pace back. Ford’s numbers were inflated by his breakaway runs, which included two 69-yard carries. When his long rushes were taken out, he struggled to get the job done and spent way too much time in the backfield.
In 2024, Ford finds himself fighting for a spot. Cleveland not only added Nyheim Hines, who is a receiving back and returner but they also brought in D’Onta Foreman. A former third-round pick out of Houston, Foreman is a bruising 230-pound back who had 914 yards and five touchdowns in 2022 for the Carolina Panthers.
His numbers weren’t as impressive for the Chicago Bears in 2023 but for his career, he averages 4.2 yards per attempt and has 14 touchdowns. Foreman is a proven commodity capable of carrying the load if needed. And with Nick Chubb potentially out for the first several weeks of the season, Foreman is expected to be the top back.
If that’s the case, Ford could be in danger of falling to third on the depth chart. He might even go to fourth once Chubb does return.