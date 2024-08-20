6 Browns on the Roster Bubble Heading Into Preseason Finale
Over the next couple of weeks, we are going to get the most NFL transactions you'll see at one time for the entire year. Between all 32 NFL teams, nearly 1,200 roster moves will need to be made just to cut down to 53 players, and a ton of other moves will be made as teams make trades, waiver claims, and bring guys back to the practice squad. Among the 32 teams in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns may have some of the most brutal decisions upcoming.
The Browns have a pretty loaded roster on both sides of the ball and you have to figure that most roster spots are going to be locked in heading into their final preseason game of 2024, but it's also going to be interesting to see which players might be able to get some momentum going and make one last case for a spot.
Which players for the Browns are on the roster bubble heading into the final week of the preseason?
1. Tyler Huntley, QB
It might be fair to say that Tyler Huntley is on the roster bubble not only for the Cleveland Browns but perhaps for a number of other NFL teams in need of an upgraded QB2 situation as well. When you look around the NFL, there have to be a few teams that would take a shot on Huntley if the Browns let him go, including teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, and Green Bay Packers.
The Browns might not be in a hurry to let Huntley go, however, after the disastrous season they just had in 2023 where they cycled through about 18 different starting quarterbacks due to injury. The Browns are all but certainly keeping three quarterbacks on their roster. The question is whether they’ll be keeping Huntley or second-year player Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Huntley has the edge when it comes to experience, but Thompson-Robinson has a little more long-term upside. Both guys combined for three interceptions and no passing TDs against the Vikings, Huntley throwing two of them.