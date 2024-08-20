6 Browns on the Roster Bubble Heading Into Preseason Finale
3. Jaelon Darden, Wide Receiver
If you loved Jaelon Darden when he was coming out of North Texas in that 2021 NFL Draft class, you can’t help but cling to hope that he can still realize his potential at the NFL level. With the NFL modifying its kickoff return format for the 2024 season, you have to figure that – at the very least – Darden is going to make an impression in that aspect of the game.
And he did have a 29-yard kickoff return for the Cleveland Browns against the Minnesota Vikings in their latest preseason game, but he probably still remains firmly on the roster bubble heading into the final week of the preseason.
And he can get himself off the roster bubble and onto the 53-man roster with one big return. Darden is getting a good amount of opportunities to prove himself in the return game with the aforementioned kickoff return as well as two punt returns for a total of 16 yards.
The Browns also got him four targets in the passing game.
When you have someone with the type of speed and playmaking ability of Jaelon Darden, your front office and coaching staff are going to want to do whatever they possibly can to make it work. The issue is, that the Browns just might not have the room on the roster right now after the additions they’ve made over the last few years.
Darden needs another big week in the preseason finale to get off the roster bubble and into the Browns’ weekly game plan.