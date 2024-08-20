6 Browns on the Roster Bubble Heading Into Preseason Finale
5. Isaiah Thomas, EDGE
The defensive front is one of the most loaded position groups on the Cleveland Browns roster, and we’ve been preparing the entire offseason for the team to have to make some very difficult decisions when it comes to defensive tackles and edge players.
One of those players the Browns are about to have to make a difficult decision with is Isaiah Thomas. The tough part about this one is that Thomas is making a push to make a roster, and it might not be in Cleveland…
Thomas had the sack against the Vikings as well as two tackles and a tackle for loss. He’s been productive, but where else do you make cuts? Isaiah McGuire has also had a really impressive preseason so far for the Browns, and you’ve got Myles Garrett, Za’Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo, and Alex Wright on the depth chart.
How can you keep all of these players?
The Browns may simply have to hope that they start getting blown away with trade offers, or a lot of these guys could be future members of the Carolina Panthers.
Someone like Isaiah Thomas really looks like he could help a roster right now. He’s got a wingspan of nearly 6-foot-8 inches and power to go along with his impressive length. It wouldn’t shock me if teams were already on the phones calling Andrew Berry and the Browns about his availability because they’re going to have quality players on the roster bubble when it comes to the defensive front.