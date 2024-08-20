6 Browns on the Roster Bubble Heading Into Preseason Finale
6. David Bell, Wide Receiver
The Cleveland Browns have done a lot to upgrade their wide receiver room in the last couple of years, and everything they've done could spell the end of David Bell's time as a member of the team.
Bell was a third-round pick by the Browns out of Purdue back in 2022 and he just hasn’t been able to catch on with a significant role on the team. The Browns have also not exactly thrust him into a lot of work at the position, to be fair.
Amari Cooper and David Njoku have dominated the target share at receiver while the Browns have made consecutive trades in the last two offseasons to acquire former Jets second-round pick Elijah Moore and former Broncos first-round pick Jerry Jeudy. They also spent a third-round pick in last year’s draft on Cedric Tillman.
Bell just feels like an afterthought, especially because Cleveland continues to take other dart throws in the NFL draft at receiver. Bell might have his roster spot taken by the likes of 2022 classmate and former sixth-round pick Michael Woods II, who has been making some plays this offseason. The Browns also might prefer to keep someone like Jamari Thrash on the 53-man roster.
Browns GM Andrew Berry has to be hoping that some team’s scouting report on Bell still has the ink drying, and he can potentially get something in a trade.