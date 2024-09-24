6 Browns on Thin Ice After Horrendous 1-2 Start
3. Martin Emerson Jr., CB
Former 2022 third-round selection Martin Emerson Jr. established himself as one of the Browns' top cornerbacks during the 2023 season. Making a career-high 12 starts in 16 games, the ex-Mississippi State product tallied 45 solo tackles, 14 broken-up passes, and four interceptions, proving that he could be a playmaker in the secondary.
Much to his dismay, though, Emerson hasn't looked like the same player in Year 3. The 23-year-old CB has been getting absolutely torched by opposing QBs, allowing surrendering 11 completions on 17 attempts for 125 yards and two touchdowns. For reference, he only surrendered one score on 36 completions last year.
As Emerson's struggles continue, Pro Football Focus has given him grades of 43.0 and 42.8 in terms of overall defense and coverage, respectively, which are both the second-worst marks among eligible cornerbacks. He's also played to a 46.0 tackle grade after missing five tackling attempts.
If Emerson keeps failing to make his tackles and provide adequate coverage, it's hard to justify giving him more playing time. Browns fans know he's better than what he's shown, leaving time to tell if he can return to form sooner rather than later.