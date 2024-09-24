6 Browns on Thin Ice After Horrendous 1-2 Start
5. Ethan Pocic, C
Ethan Pocic has been one of the better blocking centers since joining the Browns in 2022. He wasted no time in establishing himself as a starting offensive line presence, earning him a three-year, $18 million contract extension just over a year ago.
Unfortunately, Pocic's 2024 performance has left much to be desired.
Pass rushers have had a field day with the 29-year-old blocker thus far. Pocic has played to a 43.1 pass block grade on PFF after surrendering 14 pressures (11 hurries and 3 QB hits) across 153 passing downs. In other words, he's giving up pressure on 9.2% of snaps.
For comparison, Pocic allowed pressure on just 3.0% of snaps. It also doesn't help that he's taken half as many penalties (3) as he did in 2023 (6) despite playing 12 fewer games. Considering how much the Browns' offense has been struggling, the ex-LSU Tiger's discipline issues aren't doing the team any favors.
While Watson has struggled for his own reasons this season, Pocic's lack of reliable pass protection hasn't helped. If the veteran center can figure out how to better protect his quarterback, it might not be long before the offense turns around.
If not, it wouldn't be shocking if head coach Kevin Stefanski attempted to shuffle the O-line around.