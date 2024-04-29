6 Browns on Thin Ice Following the 2024 NFL Draft
Which Cleveland Browns players are on thin ice after the 2024 NFL Draft?
2. Deshaun Watson, QB
Call it a hot take if you want to, but Deshaun Watson is probably on the hot seat after the 2024 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns made their bed with Watson and his contract, but he has only appeared in 12 games over the last three years. It's not out of the question to think that Watson might actually be "cooked" as the kids say, and the Browns are simply waiting to find out for sure.
We didn't see the Browns draft another quarterback in 2023, but they have contingencies in place. They signed Jameis Winston, the former #1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. They added Tyler Huntley, and they still have Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the 90-man roster as of right now.
With the way the Browns have upgraded the offensive weaponry over the last couple of years, I can't think of any reasons why this team should be patient with Watson after this year. If the Browns don't know whether or not Watson is capable of being a clear franchise quarterback beyond this year, they're going to have to eat the remainder of his contract and move on.
It's really as simple as that. But when you look at this Cleveland roster after the 2024 NFL Draft, Watson has to be considered on thin ice because the quality of this roster is top-tier. If he can't succeed with what he's got around him now, Watson may never succeed in the NFL again.