6 Browns on Thin Ice Following the 2024 NFL Draft
Which Cleveland Browns players are on thin ice after the 2024 NFL Draft?
5. Jedrick Wills Jr., OT
The Cleveland Browns didn't draft an offensive tackle in 2024, but Jedrick Wills Jr. is still going to be on thin ice after the offseason, in general.
The 2020 first-round pick out of Alabama has seemingly been on a slow regression since a really good rookie season, and the Browns picked up his fifth-year option last year perhaps a bit prematurely. Since then, Wills has adjusted the final year of his contract to save the Browns some immediate cap space, but this year feels like the absolute last straw for him.
Could we see the Browns do some reshuffling on the offensive line by maybe having Jack Conklin or Dawand Jones come and play left tackle if Wills struggles again? If Wills deals with injuries in 2024, could he get "Wally Pipped" permanently?
There's a chance that Wills doesn't even make it out of training camp unscathed when it comes to his starting job. The Browns brought in Hakeem Adeniji and Germain Ifedi as veteran fallback options this offseason, and James Hudson III is also back in the mix.