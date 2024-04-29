6 Browns on Thin Ice Following the 2024 NFL Draft
6. Greg Newsome, CB
It's not just the fact that the Cleveland Browns brought in Myles Harden in the 7th round of the 2024 NFL Draft that might have Greg Newsome on thin ice. The Browns used a 5th-round pick on Cameron Mitchell in 2023 (another former Northwestern defensive back), and he could step into a starting slot role in 2024 depending on where the Browns are at with his development.
It was slightly surprising that the Browns came away from the 2024 NFL Draft with Newsome still on the roster. It's also a little surprising that the Browns didn't add anyone at cornerback earlier than the 7th round, but they got a steal in that round with former South Dakota Coyotes star Myles Harden.
Harden was projected as a Day 3 pick all along, but some analysts liked his upside enough to project him in the fifth round. Perhaps he's not far from being ready for a nickel/slot role at the NFL level. He's got the type of quickness you love in the slot with a 6.88 in the three-cone drill, showing off his short-area burst and agility.
At USD, Harden was an All-American this past season and has tremendous ball skills and toughness. If he has a good camp, maybe the Browns start taking some calls on Newsome again.
