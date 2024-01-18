6 Browns on Thin Ice in the 2024 Offseason
Which Cleveland Browns are on thin ice in the 2024 offseason?
4. Elijah Moore, Wide Receiver
One of the biggest acquisitions the Cleveland Browns made in the 2023 offseason was trading for wide receiver Elijah Moore, formerly of the New York Jets. Moore's playmaking ability was on display with the Jets in his rookie year back in 2021, but his production took a dip and he fell out of favor with the coaching staff in year two.
The Jets sent him off to Cleveland in 2023 and the Browns could not have been more ecstatic to get him for the price of moving down in round two.
And Browns fans were absolutely foaming at the mouth to see Moore in action with Amari Cooper after Moore was making headline after headline at Browns training camp in 2023. Unfortunately, it just didn't transfer to the regular season. He ended up catching 59 passes, a career-high, but the effectiveness on a per-catch basis was simply not there.
Especially early in the season, the Browns were trying to fabricate touches for Moore, but to no avail. It wasn't really until Joe Flacco took over that we really started to see the higher volume translate to results. Simply put, though, the results weren't good enough.
The Browns need Moore to be a true WR2, and the path they take at receiver this offseason will be very telling of whether they believe Moore has the potential to still be that. He is entering a contract year in 2024 and for a player that received over 100 targets, he needs to do a lot more with the opportunities.