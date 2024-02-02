6 Browns Players Fans Will Be Sad to See Leave in Free Agency
The NFL is a tough business and while players know this, fans will still be sad to see these 6 Cleveland Browns head elsewhere in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
Entering the offseason, the Cleveland Browns have some work to do. They're currently more than $19.6 million over the salary cap which will lead to some tough decisions. They're likely to re-work Deshaun Watson's contract and there are questions about what they can do with Nick Chubb as well — who has a $15.8 million hit and is coming off a devastating knee injury.
None of this is too worrisome since general manager Andrew Berry has been a wizard with the salary cap but there will still be some changes. They might also have to make a few concessions when it comes to filling out their roster and the biggest losses could wind up being pending free agents.
Here, we identify six players who are unlikely to come back which will be disappointing for the fan base to have to see.
6. Jakeem Grant, KR
This one is going to be tough since there was so much promise when Jakeem Grant was signed but he never made it to the regular season. Following a Pro Bowl campaign in 2021, Grant landed in Cleveland on a three-year deal. He was supposed to revamp their return game and was seen as a Wild Card in the offense as well.
Sadly, he went down early in camp with an Achilles injury and missed the entire season. Grant worked his way back and even renegotiated his deal to make sure he had a shot at earning a roster spot in 2023.
Unfortunately, he was lost once again for the year. This time, it was on his first touch in the preseason as he suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets. It was discovered he ruptured his patellar tendon and that should spell the end for him in Cleveland.