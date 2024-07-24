6 Browns Playing for Their Jobs in Training Camp
2. D'Onta Foreman, running back
Cracking the Cleveland Browns' roster at the running back is not going to be easy, even with Nick Chubb coming off of a major injury.
Oh, and by the way, this is what Nick Chubb coming off of a major injury looks like:
Chubb is obviously going to be extremely motivated to come back stronger than ever before this season, especially with the Browns being as good or better than they have been since he's been with the franchise. There's no way he wants to miss out on this competitive window after carrying the team for the last few years.
But behind Chubb, there are a lot of players vying for snaps and roster spots. Jerome Ford racked up over 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season and doesn't figure to be going anywhere this offseason. The Browns also have 2023 trade acquisition Pierre Strong Jr., who could be another player fighting for his job this offseason with multiple other guys.
One of those "other guys" is D'Onta Foreman, a free agent pickup who has been a very solid role player the last three years as a member of the Titans, Panthers, and Bears. Foreman has been averaging over 1,000 yards from scrimmage per 17 games over the last three seasons (he's played 35 games total) and his signing felt like Nick Chubb insurance.
If Chubb is healthy, you could see the Browns keep both Nyheim Hines and Pierre Strong Jr. who both offer more in the passing game than Foreman and also can be factors in the kick return game.