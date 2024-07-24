6 Browns Playing for Their Jobs in Training Camp
3. David Bell/Jaelon Darden/James Proche, wide receiver
We've written about jobs being on the line at wide receiver a ton this offseason for the Cleveland Browns, but we've typically been singling out David Bell as a player to watch on the roster bubble. It's really important to note that Bell is not alone in that category, especially when you look at some of the other names on the Cleveland Browns' depth chart at receiver.
Even if you exclude unknown, unproven rookies, the Browns have a trio of players with talent who could contribute on other teams in the NFL that will be fighting for maybe one roster spot in Cleveland this offseason.
Bell is the obvious first candidate. The former third-round pick out of Purdue has simply been buried on the depth chart behind more recent acquisitions the Browns have made over the last two years, including Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, and 2024 trade acquisition Jerry Jeudy. It really feels like his preseason is going to be an audition for every other NFL team in a trade.
Jaelon Darden is an intriguing name to watch because of his return skills and speed, and the same could be said of James Proche as it pertains to the return game.
With the NFL's new kickoff return format, players like Darden and Proche certainly get a boost in terms of their overall roster chances, but they're going to have to make plays in the preseason to prove they deserve to stick around.