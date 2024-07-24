6 Browns Playing for Their Jobs in Training Camp
4. Jedrick Wills/Jack Conklin, offensive tackle
There are a couple of things to note about the Cleveland Browns at the offensive tackle position this offseason.
First, and probably most importantly, the Browns really don't seem to be as down on Jedrick Wills as the fan base and other outsiders. The Browns have been extremely patient (maybe maddeningly so) with Jedrick Wills since he was drafted in the 1st round back in 2020, but he's obviously talented. NFL teams don't give up on talent like this very easily.
Second, injuries are the primary reason for any concern here. The Browns' top three guys are returning from injury this year and that has made an otherwise very clear position group a little bit of a question mark going into training camp. Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal put it well:
"This position group is both among the most understood and the most mysterious on the Browns. It's understood because there are, when healthy, a clear top three with Wills, Conklin and second-year pro Dawand Jones, who is also a right tackle. It's mysterious because of the injury history/concerns all three of those players are battling, with injuries ending all of their seasons at various points last year. Wills will be playing on his fifth-year option and, when he's eventually cleared to resume on-field drills, will re-take his spot at left tackle."- Chris Easterling
What could get interesting pretty quickly with the Browns at offensive tackle is if, say, Wills and Jones are healthy and Conklin isn't. Could that cost Conklin his starting job even when he's ready to be back on the field?
What if the Browns find the combination of Jones and Conklin -- on on the left and one on the right -- works really well at some point? Could that cost Wills his job?
Ultimately, the odds favor a starting duo of Wills and Conklin, but don't be surprised if one of them has their job taken by Dawand Jones with Conklin as the more likely between the two.