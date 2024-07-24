6 Browns Playing for Their Jobs in Training Camp
5. Siaki Ika, defensive line
As much as we've written this offseason about Siaki Ika likely not being part of the Browns' 53-man roster this season, he's going to have a shot to go out there and prove himself during camp. You never know what could happen when the pads come on.
Ika was a third-round pick last year for the Browns out of Baylor and barely played as a rookie. He logged 100 defensive snaps and didn't do much with them at all, which is a main reason why people believe he's on the outside looking in of this incredibly deep Browns defensive front.
The Browns have Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris atop the depth chart at defensive tackle, but they are also going to be getting 2024 second-round pick Mike Hall Jr. very involved this season, as well as veteran Maurice Hurst, who was re-signed in free agency.
The one other veteran that seems to be keeping Ika from a potential job in Cleveland right now is Quinton Jefferson, but Ika is also going to have to fend off hungry seventh-round rookie Jowon Briggs.
The one area where Siaki Ika really differentiates himself is in the size department. At 335 pounds, he's second on the entire Cleveland Browns roster in terms of weight behind only offensive tackle Dawand Jones. Out of all the guys currently projected to make the 53-man roster, only Dalvin Tomlinson is listed at over 300 pounds on the defensive line.
The Browns may feel like having Ika's size in case anything happens to Tomlinson is essential, even though they've made a concerted effort to add lighter players who can move around to a variety of different techniques as defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz cooks up his crazy looks up front.
Even though he's a recent third-round pick, Ika is going to have to fight like he is an undrafted rookie trying to make this roster.