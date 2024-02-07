6 Browns on Thin Ice After Ken Dorsey Hiring
Which Cleveland Browns players are on thin ice after the Ken Dorsey hiring?
2. Elijah Moore, WR
The Cleveland Browns desperately needed a second receiver in the mix this past offseason to pair with Amari Cooper and give their offense a boost in the passing game. They made a trade for Elijah Moore instead of just using a second-round pick on a receiver in a draft class that featured a ton of instant contributors at the position.
To say that Moore was a disappointment this past year for Cleveland would be a massive understatement.
He was third on the team with 104 total targets this past season, but finished with only 59 catches for 640 yards and a pair of touchdowns. After lighting it up at training camp and getting every headline possible, to finish with an average under 11 yards per reception? It's not what the Cleveland Browns traded for.
Now that he's entering a contract year, it wouldn't be surprising if Moore wound up on the trade block once again. He's rather inexpensive for the Browns to keep around, so they would have to get a clear upgrade to replace him, but does Moore deserve to just be thrust into the WR2 role in Cleveland again in the 2024 season?
It doesn't seem like that would be a wise option.