6 Browns on Thin Ice After Ken Dorsey Hiring
Which Cleveland Browns players are on thin ice after the Ken Dorsey hiring?
3. Jedrick Wills, OT
The former first-round pick out of Alabama appeared on his way to becoming a 10-year starter at one of the most important positions in the game as of his rookie year. Wills, who came into the league back in 2020, looked like he was one of the best "hits" of his class, but over time, he's fallen out of favor.
Not that Bill Callahan was keeping him around, but the departure of Callahan (who is joining his son Brian, now the head coach of the Titans), certainly doesn't bode well for Wills's chances of sticking around this season, either.
Wills was a first-round pick, and he's still relatively young, so teams are going to likely want to take him on as a reclamation project and see if he can bounce back in a new environment. But the Browns are probably done with him. He has a salary cap hit of over $16 million this season, and with a base salary of over $14 million, the Browns could save nearly $12 million (just a little more) by trading him early this offseason.
Even if it would end up being for just a late-round pick, you could definitely see Ken Dorsey and this new offensive staff targeting a new player to develop at left tackle.