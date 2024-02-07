6 Browns on Thin Ice After Ken Dorsey Hiring
5. All running backs
I don't know that anyone in the Cleveland Browns' running back stable is safe this offseason, and that could include veteran superstar Nick Chubb.
Let's start by talking about Chubb for a bit. Although Chubb is one of the very best players in Cleveland Browns history, he's also come to the proverbial fork in the road in his time with the team. Coming off of a serious injury, Chubb has a cap hit approaching $16 million this year, and potential cap savings approaching $12 million if the Browns move on.
The team is going to have to be certain that Chubb is coming back quickly from that injury he suffered early last season, or else they have no reason to commit that amount of money (most of which is not guaranteed), even to a star player.
Behind Chubb, you have the likes of Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt. Hunt is a free agent, so his return is questionable anyway. Jerome Ford spent way too much time behind the line of scrimmage last year and didn't propel the running game forward. If anything, you could argue he held it back, which is why the Browns had to acquire Kareem Hunt in the first place.
I don't think anyone's spot at running back is safe with Dorsey coming into the fold.