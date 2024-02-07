6 Browns on Thin Ice After Ken Dorsey Hiring
Which Cleveland Browns players are on thin ice after the Ken Dorsey hiring?
6. Backup tight ends
Another position group that could get a bit of a makeover in Cleveland this offseason is the tight end position, at least with the guys behind David Njoku.
Chalk me up as one of the ones who felt like Jordan Akins would be a much better acquisition than he turned out to be, catching just 15 passes over the course of the season. Akins is another player who is on thin ice individually, even with his history with Deshaun Watson. The Browns could keep him at a relatively inexpensive price, but they need more production out of him.
Harrison Bryant is probably a much better player than his playing time would indicate, which is why he's likely gone this offseason. The Browns and their new offensive coordinator could go shopping for a new couple of tight ends to group up with Njoku this offseason.
Ken Dorsey's history includes a couple of major investments at the tight end position with Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid making up one of the better young duos in the game. Now that he's got Njoku, he could look to pair him up with another dynamic option and get the Browns' passing game on track.
