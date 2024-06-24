6 Cavaliers on Thin Ice After Kenny Atkinson's Hiring
By Joe Summers
4. Ty Jerome - SG
Speaking of undersized players, Ty Jerome's role as a sharpshooter off the bench was stolen from under his feet by Sam Merrill, who made over 40% of his three-pointers fitting the exact archetype that Jerome does.
Despite signing a two-year contract last offseason, Jerome has just a $2.5 million cap hit and would be easy to move on from. He played in only two games for the Cavaliers before suffering a season-ending injury, paving the way for Merrill to steal his role.
Jerome has played for four different teams in his five seasons in the NBA. I'm guessing he'll soon be looking for his fifth.
There's always interest around the league for a guy who can catch fire from deep, so Jerome should get another opportunity. He's a career 35.2% three-point shooter though showed significant promise with the Warriors in 2022-23, canning 38.9% of his attempts from long range.
Simply put, Cleveland's roster has too many undersized rotational pieces. Expect the Cavaliers to learn from the defensive versatility showcased in these playoffs by the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves as they rework the roster to push for a Conference Finals appearance next season.