6 Cavaliers on Thin Ice After Kenny Atkinson's Hiring
By Joe Summers
5. Georges Niang - PF
Georges Niang averaged career highs in points (9.4) and rebounds (3.4) per game coming off the bench for the Cavaliers, drilling 37.6% of his three-pointers in the process. He's a career 39.7% shooter from deep, though his defensive limitations could cause Cleveland to consider moving on in a trade.
Similar to guys like Okoro and LeVert, Niang's efficiency and playing time waned significantly in the postseason. He went from 22.3 minutes per contest in the regular season to just 12.1 in the playoffs, shooting a nightmarish 13% from beyond the arc.
The Cavaliers' biggest lesson from the Celtics' dominance should be trying to find players whose game improves in a seven-game series. Far too many players saw their production decline in those moments and Niang was a primary example.
Niang brings energy and shooting off the bench but it's hard to imagine a player with such significant defensive deficiencies playing significant minutes in a playoff series. He's under contract for two more seasons at just over $8.5 million per year, potentially giving him value to a team with a more established postseason rotation.
I'd be surprised if Cleveland moves on from all of Okoro, LeVert, and Niang, though two of them are likely on their way out the door in the coming months.