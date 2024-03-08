6 Former Browns Cleveland Should Sign for a Reunion in Free Agency
These 6 familiar faces would be welcomed back with open arms
By Randy Gurzi
There are reports that the Cleveland Browns could be bringing back Joe Flacco as the two sides were discussing a contract during the Scouting Combine. While Flacco never technically left, retaining him would feel like quite the reunion.
Flacco led the Browns to a 4-1 record down the stretch while throwing 1,616 yards and 13 touchdown passes. He would primarily be an insurance signing but that's always a good move.
In that same vein, here are six former Browns who could be signed in free agency to help bolster the roster in 2024.
6. Kendall Lamm, OT
Kendall Lamm spent just two seasons in Cleveland but he made them memorable. The former backup offensive tackle appeared in 19 games for the Browns with three starts. He held his own as a blocker during that time but it was his one-yard touchdown in a win against the Tennessee Titans in 2020 that endeared him to the Dawg Pound.
Fans always love seeing the big linemen get open and Lamm made the most of his opportunity.
Since his time with the Browns ended, Lamm has played for the Titans and the Miami Dolphins. Lamm started eight games last year in place of an injured Terron Armstead and was a solid pass blocker.
Cleveland suffered one injury after another at tackle in 2023 and was down to their fifth and sixth options by the time the playoffs started. That's why more depth is needed in 2024 and a reunion with Lamm would provide that.