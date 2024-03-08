6 Former Browns Cleveland Should Sign for a Reunion in Free Agency
These 6 familiar faces would be welcomed back with open arms
By Randy Gurzi
5. Mack Wilson, LB
One player who was looked upon favorably during his short tenure in Cleveland was former Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson, Sr. Added in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Wilson had a preseason campaign to remember. He proved he wasn't just a flash in the pan either when he appeared in all 16 games as a rookie while making 14 starts.
Wilson finished his first campaign with 82 tackles (four for a loss), seven pass defenses, one sack, one forced fumble, and one interception. Wilson spent two more seasons with the Browns and had his share of ups and downs — but always outplayed his draft position.
Ahead of the 2022 season, he was sent to the New England Patriots in exchange for Chase Winovich. At first, it appeared Cleveland pulled one over on Bill Belichick but then we were all reminded why no one should trade with Double B.
Wilson wasn't a star in New England but he had 73 tackles and five sacks in a rotational role. He was also excellent in coverage. Winovich, meanwhile, suited up for just eight games and had one sack.
Now a free agent, the Browns could look to bring the 246-pound Wilson back. They have a need at the position and he wouldn't break the bank.