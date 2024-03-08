6 Former Browns Cleveland Should Sign for a Reunion in Free Agency
These 6 familiar faces would be welcomed back with open arms
By Randy Gurzi
4. Tavierre Thomas, CB
An undrafted rookie out of Ferris State, Tavierre Thomas became a special teams stud for the Browns. Originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals, he was claimed off waivers on Sept. 2. He appeared in 13 games that year and led Cleveland in special teams tackles.
He also endeared himself to the fan base when he downed a punt at the one-yard line in Week 7. That led to a safety for the Browns.
In year two, he expanded his role and even returned kicks. He added a fumble recovery and blocked kick to his resume as well. As if that weren't enough reason to love the guy, he even recorded his first career sack in 2020 on Lamar Jackson.
Thomas has spent the past three seasons in Houston and put together his best campaign in 2021 when he had 86 tackles, two interceptions, and a touchdown. He's dealt with injuries over the past two years but still has 178 tackles overall.
Cleveland would be wise to seek a reunion not only to help should they suffer more injuries in the secondary but Thomas remains a special teams beast. Andrew Berry focused heavily on those units in 2023 and doing so again this offseason could bring back this familiar face.