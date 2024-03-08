6 Former Browns Cleveland Should Sign for a Reunion in Free Agency
These 6 familiar faces would be welcomed back with open arms
By Randy Gurzi
3. Emmanuel Ogbah, DE
As good as John Dorsey could be as a general manager, he would often make some baffling moves. The weirdest often centered around his need to move on from any player who he felt was no longer a full-time starter. Sure, it's admirable to always look for an upgrade but having experienced backups is a huge benefit for any team.
Dorsey wasn't worried about that during his tenure and Emmanuel Ogbah is the perfect example. The 32nd overall pick in 2016 (which was the first in Round 2 that year due to sanctions against the Patriots), Ogbah was never an elite producer but had 122 tackles and 12.5 sacks in three seasons.
Despite his production, Ogbah was sent to Kansas City in exchange for Eric Murray. The former Chiefs defensive back played in just nine games for the Browns and had 24 tackles and one pass defense. Ogbah also spent just one year in K.C. and had 32 tackles and 5.5 sacks before a torn pec ended his season.
Ogbah still earned a Super Bowl ring and did enough to sign with Miami for $15 million over two years. He proceeded to record 18 sacks over the next two years. He was extended but released following a 5.5 sack campaign in 2023.
He's not the player he was in 2019 but Ogbah would give Cleveland some much-needed depth on the edge. He would help spell Alex Wright while offering another veteran for the young pass-rusher to learn from.