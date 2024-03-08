6 Former Browns Cleveland Should Sign for a Reunion in Free Agency
These 6 familiar faces would be welcomed back with open arms
By Randy Gurzi
2. Jordan Poyer, S
Recently released after seven years with the Buffalo Bills, it's easy to forget Jordan Poyer was ever with the Cleveland Browns. A former seventh-round pick back out of Oregon State in 2013, Poyer started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. They wound up releasing him in October after he played in just three games and the Browns claimed him on waivers.
Poyer spent the final nine games of his rookie campaign in Cleveland and stayed there for the following three years after that. He was never a full-time starter until his final season with the team but appeared in 45 games with 10 starts. Poyer had 103 tackles and two picks and was also used sparingly on returns.
He was finally named a starter in 2016 but his tenure ended after just six games. And it ended in a terrible way as an illegal hit landed him in the hospital with a lacerated kidney. Poyer then left in free agency, signing with Buffalo. During his time with them, he has 682 tackles, 11 sacks, and 22 picks.
Set to turn 33 in April, Poyer isn't the player he once was. He could, however, take on the role Rodney McLeod had in 2023 before he was injured. The Browns love to use multiple safeties and Poyer still knows how to get the job done.