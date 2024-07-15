6 Former Browns Still Unemployed Entering Training Camp
4. Duron Harmon, SS
Veteran safety Duron Harmon made a name for himself as a solid backup safety presence throughout seven seasons with the New England Patriots. He won three Super Bowl rings with the franchise, leaving time to tell if he could experience similar success with a different franchise.
Much to Harmon's dismay, success has eluded him since leaving New England four years ago.
Since the beginning of the 2020 NFL season, the former Rutgers defender has played with five franchises across four campaigns. He began the 2023 season with the Chicago Bears, however, he ended up joining the Browns' practice squad following his release in November.
Although he didn't see much playing time, Harmon still played four games in a Cleveland jersey. He registered 13 solo tackles, two defended passes, a sack, and an interception across 134 defensive snaps. Even his Pro Football Focus grades looked solid as he tallied a 64.4 coverage grade and a tackling mark of 89.9.
Harmon's unemployment has more to do with personal decisions and not a lack of suitors. The 33-year-old ballhawk spoke on the "Eye of Foxborough" podcast last month about how the next NFL season will be his last, meaning he's waiting for the right opportunity to emerge rather than rush into things.
With training camp beginning shortly, it might not be long before Harmon puts pen to paper.