6 Former Browns Still Unemployed Entering Training Camp
5. Jordan Kunaszyk, LB
Jordan Kunaszyk's time with the Browns was a whirlwind, to say the last. He's been in and out of the lineup throughout the last two seasons, spending multiple stints on the practice squad and injured reserve without a ton of consistency in between.
After playing in 15 games (2 starts) with the Browns in 2022, Kunaszyk was held to just five appearances during the 2023 season.
He didn't make the most of his few appearances, only tallying seven solo tackles while missing 18.2% of his attempts. He was hardly used on defense often, only playing 56 defensive snaps compared to 125 on special teams.
It isn't difficult to see why teams aren't exactly blowing up Kunaszyk's phone. The former All-Pac-12 linebacker only has 29 solo tackles without a sack in 46 career games, which isn't even that impressive for a depth piece. The offseason rumor mill has also been devoid of his name outside of working out with the Denver Broncos last month, which clearly didn't go anywhere.
The 27-year-old's injury history likely played a factor in the lack of interest, too. He's missed an average of 7.2 contests throughout his first five NFL seasons and has only reached the double-digit mark in games played twice.
Unless he's brought in as a warm training camp body, it's tough to imagine Kunaszyk having much of a future in the league.