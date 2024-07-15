6 Former Browns Still Unemployed Entering Training Camp
6. Drew Forbes, OL
Drew Forbes first made his way to Cleveland when the Browns used the 2019 NFL Draft's No. 189 selection on him. The ex-Southeast Missouri State blocker was a solid offensive line presence for the Redhawks and the hope was that he could provide a similar impact at the next level.
Forbes' first stint with the Browns left much to be desired, to say the least. Between multiple injuries and sitting out of the entire COVID-plagued 2020 season, the Bonne Terre, MO native only suited up in three games for Cleveland before being waived by the franchise ahead of the 2022 campaign. He was scooped up by the Detroit Lions that same day. However, a second waiver placement resulted in Forbes' return to the Browns less than a month later.
Between the two teams, Forbes played 19 offensive snaps and another 33 on special teams, allowing just one pressure on 12 passing downs.
Having said that, the 27-year-old offensive lineman hasn't played a game since then. He suffered an unknown injury at some point during last year's training camp, resulting in his missing the entire 2023 season.
His outlook became even more grim when he failed a physical in April, resulting in the Browns letting him go.
There hasn't been any news regarding Forbes since his release. It's entirely possible that he's still dealing with whatever mystery issue sidelined him last year, leaving time to tell if he'll ever be healthy enough to play another NFL game again.
