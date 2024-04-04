5 Free Agents the Browns Should Sign Before NFL Draft
Which free agents should the Cleveland Browns target before the 2024 NFL Draft?
3. K'Waun Williams, CB
As we inch closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, it feels like the Browns might actually pull the trigger on a Greg Newsome trade. There's nothing guaranteed with that, but if Newsome really wants out, then the Browns might have to capitalize on getting whatever value for him while they still can.
If they do move on from Newsome, it would be a pretty substantial blow to the secondary, but a veteran like K'Waun Williams could potentially help ease the pain in the short term.
Williams played really well in the slot for the Denver Broncos back in 2022 before missing all of last season due to injury. This move would also be full circle for Williams, who started out his NFL career in 2014 with the Cleveland Browns.
During the 2022 season in Denver, Williams allowed under 60 percent of throws in his coverage to be completed and was credited with 0 touchdowns allowed. If he can give the Browns a healthy year -- even if Newsome isn't traded -- his presence could be valuable depth for a team like Cleveland.