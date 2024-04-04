5 Free Agents the Browns Should Sign Before NFL Draft
Which free agents should the Cleveland Browns target before the 2024 NFL Draft?
4. Mekhi Becton, OT
I am once again asking for teams to sign Mekhi Becton.
The perception from the outside looking in is very simple. Mekhi Becton was a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's still just 25 years of age (as of April 18) and the biggest issue for him so far in the NFL has not been ability but availability.
Someone's got to take this risk, so why not the Cleveland Browns?
The Browns have a former 2020 first-round pick of their own -- Jedrick Wills -- who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. They could choose to give Wills some legitimate competition or they could just roll with things as they are, but Wills is coming off of maybe his worst year as a pro in 2023 in which he ended the year on IR.
Bringing in someone like Mekhi Becton doesn't guarantee Wills his starting job, which I think would be good for him. And having the upside of Becton actually coming in and winning the job is a win-win for the Browns. They could get a former first-round pick at a seriously discounted rate and possibly find a left tackle of the foreseeable future if Wills doesn't work out.