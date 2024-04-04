5 Free Agents the Browns Should Sign Before NFL Draft
Which free agents should the Cleveland Browns target before the 2024 NFL Draft?
5. Jamal Adams, S/LB
In a Jim Schwartz defense, I can't help but think that a player like Jamal Adams would absolutely feast.
As previously mentioned, Schwartz likes to diversify his looks up front defensively and he's aggressive about sending guys at the line of scrimmage. Having someone like Jamal Adams who could be a chess piece all around the defensive formation could be a really fun added wrinkle for this Browns defense.
He missed almost the entire 2022 season due to injury, and only played nine games last year, but still managed to have seven tackles for loss in those nine games and was starting to look like his old self at times.
Every day that goes by, the idea of adding Adams at a team-friendly deal should entice more and more franchises around the league. At his best, Adams had a whopping 9.5 sacks in the 2020 season with Seattle. When deployed the right way, he's a weapon.
And if the price is right, why not add him to a loaded Cleveland defense this offseason?
