7 Browns Most Likely to Be Inactive vs Cardinals in Week 9
The Cleveland Browns are hosting the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 and these 7 players are likely to be inactive for the home team
By Randy Gurzi
2. Siaki Ika, NT
The 98th overall pick in the draft was used on Baylor nose tackle Siaki Ika. He’s a massive 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds and known for stuffing the run. Cleveland would have likely thrown him to the wolves in 2022 but with Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst, Shelby Harris, and even an improved Jordan Elliott ahead of him, Ika has yet to see the field.
Unless an injury takes place during practice, he’s likely to be a spectator again when the Browns take on Arizona.
3. Isaiah McGuire, EDGE
Another rookie, Isaiah McGuire was added in Round 4 out of Missouri and has yet to make his debut in the NFL. Za'Darius Smith did come up injured late in the Seattle game and if he does wind up sitting out, McGuire could get called up. Until then, he's likely sitting this one out as well.
4. Ronnie Hickman, S
After years of ignoring Ohio State players, the Browns added four rookies from the program in 2023. Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler were taken in the draft and they also signed Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister. The first three are still on the 53-man roster while McCalister is a member of the practice squad.
Hickman appeared in just one game this season and logged 10 snaps — which was in Week 1. Since then, he's been a healthy scratch and that will remain the case until someone else misses time.