7 Browns Most Likely to Be Inactive vs Cardinals in Week 9
The Cleveland Browns are hosting the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 and these 7 players are likely to be inactive for the home team
By Randy Gurzi
5. Kahlef Hailassie, CB
When rounding out their practice squad, Cleveland also went out and added another depth piece for their secondary when they claimed Kahlef Hailassie from the Kansas City Chiefs. He too has only appeared in one game, with his lone game being in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. As usual, he will sit this one out.
6. David Bell, WR
One of the other reasons we should expect to see more Cedric Tillman this week is the fact that David Bell suffered a knee injury that had him out of practice on Wednesday. Unless Bell starts practicing soon, he could wind up being sidelined in Week 9.
It might not be too terrible at this point either to have him sit. Getting Tillman snaps would be ideal and they can elevate Jaelon Darden from the practice squad to get a solid punt returner on the field.
7. Greg Newsome II, CB
During the loss to Seattle, Greg Newsome II had to leave the game with a groin injury. He's had durability concerns dating back to his days at Northwestern and has yet to return to practice. This feels like a game he will miss, which opens the door for his former teammate, Cameron Mitchell, to shine.
While Newsome might be inactive, you'll unlock a guaranteed $200 bonus if you're active on BetMGM this week. New users who bet at least $10 after signing up through the exclusive Factory of Sadness link below will automatically unlock a fully guaranteed $200 bonus, whether your bet wins or loses!