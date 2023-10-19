7 Realistic Browns Trade Targets at the Deadline
Instead of fantasizing about long-shot deals, here are seven realistic trade targets for the Browns over the next few weeks.
2. Courtland Sutton
Sticking with wide receivers, the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton is not only someone who can help the Browns immediately but also throughout the next few seasons.
With the Broncos being among the NFL's worst teams this year, Sutton has emerged as one of their top trade pieces. The sixth-year wideout is one of the few bright spots in Denver this season, catching 37 balls for 275 receiving yards while scoring four touchdowns — the same number of TDs he had in the two previous seasons combined.
As mentioned before, Sutton also helps the Browns in the long term. The 28-year-old playmaker is under contract until the end of the 2025 NFL campaign, making between $17.3 and $18.2 million each season.
Considering how David Bell, Cedric Tillman, and Mike Woods are Cleveland's only wideouts under contract beyond 2024, it's a no-brainer that Berry should be thinking about his WR room's future.
If management also finds a way to extend Cooper and bring in Sutton, the Browns would have one of the better WR tandems in the league. With how important a reliable passing attack is to winning championships, I could see Berry giving George Paton a call.