7 Realistic Browns Trade Targets at the Deadline
Instead of fantasizing about long-shot deals, here are seven realistic trade targets for the Browns over the next few weeks.
4. Jacoby Brissett
As Deshaun Watson continues to heal from a shoulder injury, it's become increasingly clear that the Browns need a better backup quarterback option.
P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have looked downright awful in the two games that Watson has missed. The backup gunslingers have only completed 37-of-70 passes (52.9%) for 313 passing yards and five interceptions without a touchdown. Not exactly the type of play that inspires a fanbase.
With Watson's return date up in the air, the Browns should take precautions by reuniting with Jacoby Brissett. The veteran QB is no stranger, having spent the 2022 campaign with Cleveland before joining the Washington Commanders on a one-year, $8.5 million deal in the offseason.
Brissett didn't look out of place in the 11 games he started during Watson's suspension last year. The former 2016 third-rounder's 4-7 record wasn't special, but he still managed to record 2,608 passing yards with 12 TDs to six INTs with an 88.9 passer rating.
That's significant considering that all three of the Browns' QBs this season have a passer rating of 87.8 or worse.
With Sam Howell proving that he's capable of being a starting QB, the Commanders don't need Brissett. The 30-year-old signal-caller is also a free agent in 2024, meaning Washington would be wise to get something for him rather than losing him for nothing in March.
At the end of the day, Brissett knows the Browns' system while being more proven than Walker and DTR. If Cleveland wants better insurance for Watson, the ex-Florida and NC State product is their best — and most realistic — option.