7 Realistic Browns Trade Targets at the Deadline
Instead of fantasizing about long-shot deals, here are seven realistic trade targets for the Browns over the next few weeks.
5. Devin White
Things have been quiet between Devin White and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023, but White had requested a trade last season and while he's said he regrets the move, he is still on the last year of his contract.
If he's not going to be back next season anyway, the Bucs may elect to move him while they can still recoup something — especially if they pick up another loss or two before the deadline.
And why would the Browns be interested?
White would admittedly be something of a luxury addition, but at the right price the fit is very interesting.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been outstanding at the off-ball linebacker spot so far this season, but he's been the lone standout. Anthony Walker has very much just been "meh" and Sione Takitaki has been one of the few players on the defense who has been outright bad.
Takitaki’s not an every-down player, but he’s played 54% of the Browns’ defensive snaps this season, and replacing him in the lineup entirely while also taking some snaps away from Walker would create a good-sized role for White.
White has racked up 120-plus tackles in three straight seasons, being named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and a second-team All-Pro in 2020, and having him and JOK flying around behind the league's best defensive line is easy to get excited about.