7 Realistic Browns Trade Targets at the Deadline
Instead of fantasizing about long-shot deals, here are seven realistic trade targets for the Browns over the next few weeks.
6. Adoree' Jackson
The Browns' pass-rush has been absolutely incredible this season, and Jim Schwartz is working magic with one of the league's most talented groups. But that's been covering up a bit of an issue on the back end.
Cleveland's secondary has it pretty easy, but Martin Emerson and Denzel Ward have both been pretty shaky this year. In fact, Pro Football Focus has graded them both out below 60.0 on defense
They rank 116th (Ward) and 129th (Emerson) among the 182 cornerbacks that PFF has graded out of the season.
Adoree' Jackson is grading out poorly too, but everyone on the Giants looks bad right now, and Jackson was very good in 2021 and 2022, so I'm not concerned.
The Giants are a total mess, and Jackson’s on the final year of his contract so will likely be on the trade block as the deadline approaches. He carries a huge $19 million cap hit, but considering the Browns' cap moves early this season, that's easy to stomach. All but a couple million of his salary will be off the books by next year, which is what all of those restructures were designed to free up anyway.
Renting Jackson for the remainder of 2023 shouldn't cost much, and could be the perfect move to shore up one of this defense's few weaknesses.