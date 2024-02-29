7 Running Backs the Browns Can Draft as Nick Chubb Insurance
2. Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Braelon Allen had only 1 more carry than McClellan in 2023 (181) and he racked up almost 100 more rushing yards (984) and 4 more touchdowns. He also did it while being surrounded by a lot less talent.
That was also a down year for Allen, who tallied 1,268 yards on 186 carries as a freshman in 2021 and 1,242 yards on 230 carries as a sophomore in 2022.
The wear and tear of 597 high-level college carries will sometimes pop up as a red flag for a prospect, but this isn't a first-round pick. This isn't someone you're banking on signing a big contract extension that you're worried won't be worth it if he starts to decline at 28 years old instead of 30.
If anything, the fact that Allen averaged 5.9 yards per carry over nearly 600 rush attempts (and that he shredded the Big Ten for 6.8 per carry when he was only 18 years old) should hit you as a positive.
He's also absolutely massive for a running back, at 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds. This height seems to leave him having a tougher time changing direction and accelerating, but he uses his size incredibly well otherwise, and like McClellan has the potential to thrive as a high-volume rusher.