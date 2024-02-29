7 Running Backs the Browns Can Draft as Nick Chubb Insurance
4. Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
Let's do a 180 and return to a guy running against defenses that were as tough as they come in the SEC.
The Tennessee Volunteers certainly aren't the class of the conference, but Jaylen Wright was consistently running into some of the best defensive fronts in college football. And that didn't stop him from averaging a ridiculous 7.4 yards per carry.
You're probably noticing a common trend that I'm mostly including running backs who play physical and have enough strength to fight through contact, and Wright continues that trend. Unlike some of the other bruisers though, Wright does also have some really impressive top-end speed in the open field.
A good performance at the combine could push Wright's draft stock too high for Cleveland to realistically consider him, but if he falls then he may be the top player on the wish list.
Pro Football Focus gave him an elite 91.0 grade in his final season, and while that was Wright's first elite season, it's hard to imagine such an incredible season being a fluke. He's likely going to be a home-run hitter at the next level, with a nice blend of already looking pro-ready while also having a high ceiling to improve even further.