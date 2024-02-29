7 Running Backs the Browns Can Draft as Nick Chubb Insurance
5. Miyan Williams, Ohio State
An injury-shortened senior season in 2023 means that Miyan Williams is a massive question-mark. He never handled a full RB1 workload at Ohio State, maxing out at 128 carries in 2022. But he looked incredible when he did have the ball in his hands.
In that 2022 season Williams averaged 6.4 yards per carry. Two other Buckeyes had 100-plus rush attempts on the year, and they averaged 5.0 and 5.3 yards per. PFF graded him out at 89.3, building on an already impressive 85.5 grade from 2021.
Williams would have to make some changes to his game to fit in Cleveland though. He was thriving in a pretty wide-open spread offense led by C.J. Stroud, and even still he was regularly bouncing his carries outside.
That only ever translates for the absolute peak of the most explosive backs at the NFL level, and that's not Williams. He's going to have to get used to running into crowded boxes. He has to be patient and trust that his offensive line is going to give him room to run inside, especially when the lanes are so much tighter at the next level.
He has the physical tools to make that change though. And learning from Nick Chubb could be exactly what Williams needs to reach his full potential.