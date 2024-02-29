7 Running Backs the Browns Can Draft as Nick Chubb Insurance
6. Kendall Milton, Georgia
If you've been keeping track while you read, it's probably not surprising you that I have Kendall Milton on the list.
Size? 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. SEC competition? Check. Aggressive, loves contact and can drive the pile? Check, check, and check.
Milton wasn't able to play his way out of Daijun Edwards' shadow in 2023, but he did finish with a more impressive stat-line as a rusher.
Name
Rushes
Yards
Average
TDs
Daijun Edwards
165
880
5.3
13
Kendall Milton
121
790
6.5
14
The big knock on Milton, and why he couldn't earn that RB1 role, is that he struggles mightily as a receiver. There's a reason he only had 12 receptions over 41 games at Georgia.
A late-round pick like Milton isn't someone you're going to ask to be an every-down workhorse though. So having to take him off the field on passing downs doesn't mean he can't bring serious value to the backfield on early downs and in short-yardage situations.