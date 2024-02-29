7 Running Backs the Browns Can Draft as Nick Chubb Insurance
7. Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss
What list of running back prospects is ever going to be complete without Frank Gore Jr.?
I'll admit, I was a huge fan of Frank Gore Sr.'s game, but realistically Junior belongs on this list even without the family ties.
Like Allen, there will be some concerns around the miles on Gore already. He handled a ridiculous 759 carries (834 touches total) across four seasons at Southern Miss. But like I said for Allen, that's not something the Browns really need to be concerned about with a late-round running back selection.
Gore's efficiency fell off some in 2023, but his peak year saw him average 6.1 yards per carry in 2022, and part of his decline in 2023 came from the entire Golden Eagles offense struggling around him.
Pro Football Focus had his 2023 season graded out nearly as elite as his 2022 season (91.9 in 2022, 88.0 in 2023). That comes from being a great rusher, but also a capable receiver who showed massive strides in pass protection as a senior. Gore legitimately has the versatility to become an every-down back in the NFL.
