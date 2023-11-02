9 Guardians Who Won't Return in 2024
Cleveland needs to re-tool after a disappointing 2023 campaign, which means these guys have to go.
By Tyler Maher
The Cleveland Guardians' 2023 season was a major letdown. Coming off a 92-win campaign and a division title in 2022, the Guardians flopped in Terry Francona's final season, slipping to third place and finishing 10 games below .500.
While Cleveland will have a new manager in 2024, it's clear that changes need to be made to the roster as well. The team needs some fresh blood if it wants to turn things around next year, and that means jettisoning some players from the roster.
With that in mind, here are nine Guardians players who won't be back next year.
1. Lucas Giolito
Giolito only made 6 starts for Cleveland last year, but that was more than enough to know that we don't want him back.
After stinking with the Los Angeles Angels (1-5, 6.89 ERA) last year, he somehow managed to be even worse with the Guardians, going 1-4 with a 7.04 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP after being claimed off waivers at the end of August.
It was worth taking a shot on the All-Star hurler, but unfortunately it didn't work out. He finished the campaign with an ERA just below five (4.88) for the second straight year and allowed a whopping 41 home runs -- most in the American League.
Fortunately Giolito is a free agent this winter, so he's about to become someone else's problem. Cleveland isn't going to spend the money or the years on someone who's been one of the worst pitchers in baseball over the last two seasons.
Goodbye and good riddance, Mr. Giolito. Thanks for nothing!