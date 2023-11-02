9 Guardians Who Won't Return in 2024
Cleveland needs to re-tool after a disappointing 2023 campaign, which means these guys have to go.
By Tyler Maher
2. Kole Calhoun
Speaking of former Angels players who haven't worked out, Calhoun can follow his former teammate Giolito out the door.
After three straight disappointing seasons, the 36-year-old outfielder is clearly at the end of the line. He's batted a paltry .210/.272/.350 with more strikeouts (214) than hits (149) from 2021-2023 combined.
We knew it was going to be a risk signing Calhoun after he hit for a brutal .196 average over 125 games with the Texas Rangers in 2022. But there was hope that the career .242 hitter was going to turn things around. After all, his 35.7% hard-hit rate in Texas was still above his career average - showing there was still some pop in his bat.
That simply did not pan out.
Calhoun posted an underwhelming .217/.282/.376 slash line in Cleveland, and that hard-hit rate cratered to a career-low 27.9%. He's cooked.
A player like Calhoun who doesn't run the bases or field particularly well needs to hit to have value, and he hasn't done that in years. At his age, his career is likely over, and the Guardians shouldn't waste a roster spot on him next season.
If they want a veteran slugger, they should sign one who can actually hit.