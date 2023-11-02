9 Guardians Who Won't Return in 2024
Cleveland needs to re-tool after a disappointing 2023 campaign, which means these guys have to go.
By Tyler Maher
7. Sandy Leon
Leon didn't actually play for the Guardians in 2023, and there's a reason for that. It's because he's terrible!
Cleveland signed him to a minor-league contract on July 1 as catcher depth after he was released by the Texas Rangers.
It's hard to imagine what they were thinking with that deal, as Leon had batted just .146/.186/.195 with 20 strikeouts and only 1 walk in 21 games with the Rangers, looking completely washed up at age 34.
Leon has never been a good hitter, but his bat has become completely unplayable. At his age, he shouldn't be taking minor-league at-bats away from a younger player who still has a future with the organization. Even if injuries left a hole at catcher on the major league roster, Leon wouldn't be the right answer to fill that gap. You can get bad play from anyone, so you might as well get it from someone with long-term upside and potential.
Leon will probably retire this winter but if he doesn't, Cleveland is extremely unlikely to re-sign the former World Series champion.